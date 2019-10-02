Gas Leak Forces Evacuations Along Mission Boulevard in Mission Beach

Evacuation orders are underway in Mission Beach as crews work to fix a broken gas line along Mission Boulevard.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the gas line was broken near Yarmouth Court and Strandway Alley, on the west side of Mission Boulevard, just after 11:30 a.m.

An evacuation zone was set for the area south of Zanzibar Court, east of Ocean Front Walk, west of Mission Boulevard, and north of Verona Court.

Southbound Mission Boulevard from Pacific beach Drive was closed to traffic. Follow live traffic updates here.

As of 2:50 p.m. the line was not capped, according to San Diego Gas & Electric. SDFD first reported the line was 6 inches but SDG&E corrected them via Twitter and said it was three-quarters of an inch.

No injuries have been reported. SDFD requested Red Cross assistance for 20 adults.

SDFD did not have an estimate for when the evacuation orders would be lifted.

A caller told SDFD the line was hit by a construction crew.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.