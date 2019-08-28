Former Rep. Darrell Issa Forms Exploratory Committee for Run in 50th - NBC 7 San Diego
Former Rep. Darrell Issa Forms Exploratory Committee for Run in 50th

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Darrell Issa is officially considering a bid for the 50th District.

    The seat is currently occupied by Republican Congressmen Duncan Hunter, who is currently facing corruption charges stemming form alleged misuse of campaign funds.

    Issa has officially formed an exploratory committee for a potential run in the 50th and his office says he is seriously considering it.

    "I have received such a tremendous outpouring of encouragement from supporters inside the district, and around the state and across the Nation," a statement on Issa's website read in part.

    Issa resigned from his seat in the 49th District last November. That seat is currently occupied by Democrat Mike Levin.

