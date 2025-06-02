San Diego Police Department

SWAT standoff underway near Paradise Hills prompting street closures

Closures are in place between Cumberland and Blueridge streets, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A SWAT standoff is underway near Paradise Hills Monday morning after an attempted homicide suspect is barricaded inside a home, San Diego Police said.

A 911 call came from a home near the 2300 block of Rachael Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Once San Diego Police officers arrived, they tried to arrest a suspect inside the home for attempted homicide, but the suspect would not come outside, and that is when SWAT arrived at the scene, officials said.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Closures are in place between Cumberland and Blueridge streets, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The SWAT standoff is near Granger Junior High School. It is unclear if the SWAT standoff will impact students.

At around 7 a.m., San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl told NBC 7 that officers at the scene no longer believe the suspect is at the home.

San Diego Police Department
