One firefighter was taken to the hospital Friday to be treated for smoke inhalation after battling a fire at a storage facility in the Morena neighborhood of San Diego.

The fire erupted just after midnight in a unit at Public Storage off Pacific Coast Highway south of Sea World Drive and was so severe, firefighters called a second unit.

Firefighters tackled the flames pouring from the metal unit but the items inside the storage facility made it difficult for crews to get to the fire.

A firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition was not known.

The fire appears to have been accidental but investigators were still working to determine the cause.

San Diego Gas & Electric was also called in.

No other information was available.

