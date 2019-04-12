Firefighter Suffers Smoke Inhalation While Battling Morena Storage Unit Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
Firefighter Suffers Smoke Inhalation While Battling Morena Storage Unit Fire

Published 59 minutes ago

    One firefighter was taken to the hospital Friday to be treated for smoke inhalation after battling a fire at a storage facility in the Morena neighborhood of San Diego.

    The fire erupted just after midnight in a unit at Public Storage off Pacific Coast Highway south of Sea World Drive and was so severe, firefighters called a second unit.

    Firefighters tackled the flames pouring from the metal unit but the items inside the storage facility made it difficult for crews to get to the fire. 

    A firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition was not known. 

    The fire appears to have been accidental but investigators were still working to determine the cause.

    San Diego Gas & Electric was also called in.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

