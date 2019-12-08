Fire Starts Inside Mobile Home, Spreads to Second Unit - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Fire Starts Inside Mobile Home, Spreads to Second Unit

The fire started at a home in the Acacia Mobile Home Park community of Valencia Park

By Elena Gomez

Published 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Join The Holiday Toy Drive
    NBC 7

    A fire started at a mobile home in the Acacia Mobile Home Park community, and spread to a second mobile home next door, according to firefighters.

    Firefighters said they received multiple calls about the fire around 9 in the morning and witnessed smoke coming from the area while en route. Fire crews were able to knock down the fire within 15 minutes.

    The mobile home community is located on 54th Street off Groveland Drive.

    Everyone inside the homes evacuated safely.

    Photo credit: NBC 7

    Firefighters are investigating what started the fire.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices