Fire Starts Inside Mobile Home, Spreads to Second Unit

A fire started at a mobile home in the Acacia Mobile Home Park community, and spread to a second mobile home next door, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said they received multiple calls about the fire around 9 in the morning and witnessed smoke coming from the area while en route. Fire crews were able to knock down the fire within 15 minutes.

The mobile home community is located on 54th Street off Groveland Drive.

Everyone inside the homes evacuated safely.

Firefighters are investigating what started the fire.