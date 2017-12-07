WATCH LIVE: Fire Burning Near State Route 76 and Interstate 15

Flames marched up a hillside covered with heavy brush as firefighters battled a fire Thursday along southbound Interstate 15 near the connector to State Route 76 in the North County.

The Lilac Fire, as it's been named by Cal Fire officials, has burned 150 acres near Fallbrook. Two structures were destroyed and 12 others were damaged, according to Cal Fire officials.

The fire, first reported at 11:20 a.m., prompted a SigAlert on I-15 as three to four lanes were blocked by fire equipment battling the fire on the right-hand shoulder.

Since then, SR-76 has been closed to traffic.

A mobile home park near the location was being evacuated, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Giantonio.

Mandatory evacuations in effect for:

Bonsall High School

Sullivan Middle School

All of West Lilac Road

Residents were being sent to the East Valley Community Center on 2245 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido.

The location of the fire is a half-mile from the Rainbow Municipal Water District and a half-mile from the Rancho Monserate Country Club.

The risk of a wildfire in San Diego County is extreme Thursday due to Santa Ana conditions and dry vegetation, according to the National Weather Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the NBC 7 weather team.

Humidity will be in the 5-15 percent range, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Any new fires will have a high probability of becoming large in a short period of time.

Under the high wind warning, in effect until 4 p.m. Friday, forecasters expect the strongest winds after daybreak morning through early afternoon Thursday.

A fire weather warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday and means any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.

Lilac Fire Burns Near SR-76 and I-15

NBC 7's Whitney Southwick said humidity was at 7 percent with the temperature the mid-70s.

Wind gusts in the area of the fire were recorded from a northeast direction as strong as 51 mph on Highway 76 in Pala, according to the National Weather Service. The winds along I-15 near the fire were recorded at 30 to 35 mph.



