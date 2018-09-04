Family of City Worker Shot by Customer Shares His Frightening Story

The wife and daughter of a city worker shot by a customer shared their loved one’s frightening story exclusively to NBC 7.

Police said the victim took a shotgun blast to the arm at around 9 p.m. on Labor Day while working on Meade Avenue in University Heights.

The victim was at the suspect's water meter when the suspect, identified as 79-year-old Nathan Brogan, came outside. His family says he identified himself to Brogan as a public worker and even showed his badge, but that didn’t stop the suspect from pulling the trigger on the uniformed man from close range.

"He said ‘I don't care who you are,’” the victim’s wife Janice said. “That is all he remembered, then he shot him. ‘Boom.’”

Strangers, and later emergency responders, rushed to help the man. Witnesses recorded their quick action on video.

The victim was seen on the ground wearing a highlighter-yellow reflective vest as witnesses tried to treat his injuries.

One resident, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 16 years, told NBC 7 the street has been under construction with city workers in the area for more than a month.

“It should be no surprise that they have been working on water,” she said.

Janice and the victim’s daughter, Lecarla, wished that he not be identified and didn’t want to share their last name.

"It just hurts to see him still in pain,” Lecarla said of her father, a public works department supervisor who’s been on the job for nearly 20 years. “He needs to take some time off, just get better."

One thing helping the victim’s recovery has been the steady stream of public workers from several departments, including police, stopping by his hospital room to give their well wishes.

His story strikes very close to home for public works employees that spend their days and nights keeping the city running while dealing with a not always appreciative public.

The victim has had one surgery and is expected to have another, and from there his road to recovery will include a lot of rest and physical therapy. They don’t understand why the man shot him or how their father and husband survived, but they’re happy to be at his side.

"We thought of all the different scenarios but this one was nothing but God,” Janice said. “That's all we can say. Nothing but God.”

On Tuesday, police confirmed Brogan faced charges of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.