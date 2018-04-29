A Fallbrook man is in custody Sunday after allegedly carjacking an Amazon delivery truck, authorities said.

The suspected carjacking happened around 4:20 p.m. on North Ridge Drive, San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Sgt. Dwain Washington said.

The driver told deputies the man placed trash cans in the street as barricades and confront the driver by yelling at him, Washington said.

The driver then fled on foot from the man, who then took off in the Amazon delivery truck, he said.

The man was identified during the preliminary investigation as Jeffery Shoneff, 34, of Fallbrook.

The delivery truck was located at Shoneff's home, where he was unloading packages, Washington said.

"Shoneff initially fled on foot inside his residence when he was confronted by sheriff's deputies," he said. "Deputies negotiated with Shoneff, and he was taken into custody without incident."

Shoneff was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on robbery and theft-related charges.

The driver's truck and property were recovered, Washington said.