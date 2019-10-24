Fallbrook High Band Raising Money to Play in O'ahu's Memorial Day Parade

The Fallbrook High School band is raising money for what it calls a once in a lifetime experience – participation in the Memorial Day Parade in O’ahu, Hawaii.

“They will be playing on top of a decommissioned war ship from World War II and they’re going to get the chance to look at Pearl Harbor,” Fallbrook High School’s Director of Bands, Derek Lee, said.

Lee said the invitation to the parade, which also commemorates the end of World War II, is a big deal because Fallbrook High is the only California representative for the organization representing gold star families.

“It’s a really, really cool opportunity for the students,” Lee said.

Paying for the trip has hit a sour note for the band’s 60 members. The band needs around $200,000 to pay for plane tickets, hotel rooms, food, and to rent large instruments that can’t be taken on the plane.

Fallbrook High is a Title One school, meaning most students qualify for free lunches and most of the band can’t afford to pay for the trip.

“Chances are, more than likely, most of them won’t be able to have those experiences after high school,” Lee said.

So far, the band has raised $20,000 and they must commit to the trip by December. Bandmates say it’s an opportunity they don’t want to let slip away.

“I just hope people understand how much we want to represent the state of California and the military to go on this trip,” senior Samuel Quintero said.

If you would like to help the Fallbrook High School band get to Hawaii click here.