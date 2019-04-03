Ex-Penn State Frat Member From Encinitas Sentenced in Hazing Death

Three former Penn State fraternity members have received jail time in connection to the hazing death of Timothy Piazza. Their sentences vary from 30 days to three months in prison. A fourth man will serve house arrest.

Timothy Piazza had consumed a large amount of alcohol on pledge bid acceptance night and was fatally injured in a series of falls.

Michael Bonatucci, Luke Visser and Joshua Kurczewski all previously pleaded guilty to various charges related to Piazza's death.

A graduate of La Costa Canyon High School was one of three ex-Penn State fraternity brothers sentenced to jail on hazing charges in connection to the February 2017 death of a student pledging the fraternity.

The Centre Daily Times reports that sentences handed down Tuesday to the three former Beta Theta Pi members range from 30 days to three months in jail.

Luke Visser of Encinitas, Michael Bonatucci and Joshua Kurczewski all previously pleaded guilty to various charges related to the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. A fourth former fraternity member received three months of house arrest.

Piazza had consumed a large amount of alcohol on pledge bid acceptance night in 2017 and was fatally injured in a series of falls.

Penn State Frat Hazing Death Connected to Encinitas Teen

A teenager from Encinitas is one of eight fraternity members at Penn State facing charges in connection with a hazing death. Luke Viser is accused of involuntary manslaughter. NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian reports. (Published Monday, May 8, 2017)

Prosecutors said Visser admitted to running the beer pong tournament on the night of a hazing event known as "The Guantlet."

Surveillance video from the Beta Theta Pi fraternity shows Visser may have been one of the last people to see Piazza before he fell down 15 basement stairs, according to prosecutors. He was one of four fraternity brothers who carried Piazza’s body from the floor to the couch. He died two days later as a result of a traumatic brain injury.

The ex-district attorney had pursued involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges against some of the students. But judges dismissed some of those allegations and prosecutors withdrew others.

Visser is a graduate of La Costa Canyon high school in Carlsbad. He was also listed as a member of the school's varsity football team in 2014 and 2015, according to Maxpreps.com.