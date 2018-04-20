Escondido’s Crime Rate Drops Sharply; Fall in Property Crime a Major Factor

Escondido’s crime rate fell sharply in 2017, according to the annual crime report released by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG).

The city's crime rate in 2017 dropped 18 percent from the previous year and 32 percent compared to 2013.

While violent crime edged slightly higher, by 3 percent from 2016 to 2017, much of the reduction in numbers was attributed to a 21-percent drop in property crime. The 2017 mark was 38 percent compared to 2013.

Some people were excited to hear the numbers.

Escondido’s Crime Rate Drops Sharply

Escondido's crime rate fell 18% since last year and 32% since 2013. NBC 7's Chris Chan is in Escondido with the story. (Published 57 minutes ago)

“Everybody should be proud of that, the whole city,” said Robert Enlow, who has lived in the city for decades.

He and other business owners have noticed a change in recent years in the city.

Gia DiLoredo owns the Parlour Off Grand in Escondido for 14 years and she has seen a big improvement recently.

“A lot of homeless people, maybe using drugs, transients," she said. "I just feel like I don't see that as much now.”

The Escondido Police Department (EPD) credits the drop to a proactive approach to crime fighting and focusing on known criminal offenders.

“We work closely with our law enforcement partners and neighboring jurisdictions to stay ahead of criminal activity early,” Lt. Ed Varso said in a statement.

Alberta Agyan, the owner of the French eatery Delight of France, believes there’s a renewed sense of community in the Escondido.

“There’s just a sense of people really try to help each other out," she said. "So these are some of the things that were looking at that are making our town shining brighter.”