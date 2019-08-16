Pork belly and yellow watermelon pops can be found on the menu at the new 5th & Sky rooftop bar and restaurant at Theatre Box in downtown San Diego.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a rooftop addition to a luxury movie theatre in the heart of downtown.

Theatre Box Reveals Japanese-Themed Bar and Restaurant

Theatre Box, the 73,000-square-foot luxury movie theater, dining, and entertainment venue in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter will debut a rooftop lounge this weekend. Dubbed 5th & Sky, the 5,000-square-foot addition features a Japanese garden setting and serves and menu of sushi and small plates. Open Thursday through Sunday, the lounge offers views of the downtown skyline and Coronado Bridge, and will host DJs on weekends. Theatre Box, which spans an entire city block, opened last December. The venue is already home to another restaurant, Sugar Factory American Brasserie.

New Tavern & Beer Bar (From Familiar Names) Coming to North Park

Chef Hanis Cavin is teaming up with The Friendly to open a new eatery that will replace the short-lived Porchetta Shack (the former site of Carnitas’ Snack Shack) on University Avenue. Due next month, it's dubbed The Friendly Tavern and will feature an all-burger menu, a revamped design, and a new focus on the bar, which will pour beer from Fall Brewing and straightforward cocktails.

From yakitori to sushi, San Diego's Japanese restaurant scene is one of the city's finest. Eater shares a map of 17 spots that highlight the best in Japanese cuisine, from temples and pristine raw fish to hidden gems that serve traditional small plates.

Sweet and Savory Waffle Sandwiches Coming to Convoy

A Filipino chain with over 500 locations worldwide will land in Kearny Mesa this fall. Famous Waffle Sandwich specializes in fresh, made-to-order waffles stuffed with everything from chocolate and hazelnut to ham and cheese. The sweet and savory shop will also offer waffle ice cream sandwiches, coffee, and fruit slushies.

Regional Mexican Eatery Opens in Chula Vista

Lamb barbacoa specialist Aqui es Texcoco has moved locations in Chula Vista and its owners have opened a new restaurant in its place. De Cabaza specializes in the Sinaloan and Sonoran specialty “cabeza en su jugo,” a dish that features a rich, beefy broth made from cow's head. The soup is served with a mix of head meat, accompanied by fresh tortillas.