Java enthusiasts, we’ve got some buzz for you: a popular coffee company from Northern California is setting up shop in San Diego.

Blue Bottle Coffee, founded in Oakland, California, will open at the highly-anticipated One Paseo complex in Carmel Valley in spring 2019, Eater San Diego confirmed. The location will feature both indoor and outdoor seating and will also serve as a training lab for baristas who will teach coffee education classes.

But that’s not the only Blue Bottle coming to town.

According to Eater, the company will open a second location later next year in downtown San Diego as part of the Tower 180 development on First Street and Broadway.

The cafés will offer Blue Bottle’s full drinks menu – from espresso creations to News Orleans-style iced coffee – plus pastries and toasts topped with fresh, seasonally-driven ingredients.

Blue Bottle opened in 2002. Last year, it sold a majority stake to Nestlé but remains independently operated. The company has really picked up steam over the past 16 years, opening dozens of shops across the globe, from the Bay Area to New York and Japan. A location in Seoul, South Korea, is also in the works.