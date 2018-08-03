Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at a new Gaslamp restaurant and a preview of a North County ramen shop.

Inside Little Italy's Handsome New Restaurant and Bar

The just-opened Nolita Hall is India Street's newest hangout, with a shuffleboard court, communal tables, and an expansive bar. The stunning spot offers a menu of salads and woodfired pizza as well as 24 beer taps and craft cocktails.

Baja-Inspired Eatery and Cocktail Bar Opens Downtown

Juan Tequila Bar & Restaurant makes its debut in the Gaslamp this weekend. The Fourth Avenue spot is serving craft cocktails made with agave spirits and a progressive menu of small plates influenced by the flavors and ingredients of Baja California.

High-Tech Ramen Shop Coming to North County

Rooster Ramen will open in Leucadia next summer. The Japanese eatery will specialize in ramen as well as other chef-driven Asian dishes. The setup will be high-tech, with diners using touchscreen TVs as well as iPads to place their orders.

InterContinental Hotel Announces Signature Restaurant

The new bayfront InterContinental San Diego is scheduled to launch on August 28 with an anchor restaurant, Vistal, created by two prominent local chefs. The restaurant will boast water views as well as a menu of coastal Southern California cuisine with an emphasis on seafood.

German-American Food Truck Hits San Diego Streets

Local chef Stephen Gage (Blind Lady Ale House, Underbelly) is behind a new food truck that rolled into town this week and will be posting up at local breweries. Wölfegarten serves a menu that combines the German-American food of the chef's childhood with seasonal ingredients and modern techniques.

Cookie Dough Bar Plans Local Expansion

Unbaked Edible Cookie Dough, which launched in Scottsdale, Arizona, will open in San Diego by Summer 2019. The dessert shop specializes in raw cookie dough made with heat-treated flour and without eggs in flavors ranging from Brownie Batter to Cookies and Cream.



