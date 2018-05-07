Newborn Bit By Pit Bull in Logan Heights Severely Injured

A newborn is in the hospital with severe injuries after it was attacked by a Pit Bull in the Logan Heights neighborhood south of San Diego.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and San Diego police were called to a home on Irving Avenue near Sicard Street at around 2:45 p.m.

SDPD Lt. Christian Sharp said the 1-month-old child was playing with a family friend's dog when it was attacked.

“Based on the child's age at 1 month old, the injuries are considered severe," Lt. Sharp said.

The newborn was transported to Rady Children's Hospital.

Sharp said the dog appeared to be a Pit Bull approximately 18 months old. Police detained the dog until Animal Control Services (ACS) arrived at the home, the officers had the dog's owner walk it on its hind legs from a patrol car to an ACS vehicle.

The owner of the dog told police that the attack was "out of character" for the dog, Sharp said.

The neighborhood is located northeast of I-5 and Chicano Park.