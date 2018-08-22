Deputies' Use of Force Probed in Man's Death

Eight sheriff’s deputies were involved in a confrontation with a man who became unresponsive after being shot with a stun gun and died in the hospital nearly a week later, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Marco Napoles Rosales, of El Monte, east of Los Angeles, was declared brain dead on Tuesday, less than a week after going into medical distress in an ambulance after the altercation near state Route 76 and Interstate 15, SDSO Lt. Rich Williams said.

Deputies were called when 28-year-old Rosales refused to leave a Circle K convenience store when asked last Thursday morning, SDSO Lt. Rich Williams said.

Rosales was "acting strangely" and may have been under the influence of drugs, Williams said.

He became combative as deputies attempted to evaluate him and a struggle ensued. At some point during the altercation, the man bit a sheriff's deputy and at least one deputy shot the man with a stun gun.

Two unidentified men who were driving by also stopped to help the deputies.



Once deputies had Rosales in custody, he was placed in a WRAP restraint, which is used to de-escalate situations, Williams said.

Medics with the North County Fire Protection District were called but before Rosales could be transported to the hospital, he became unresponsive in the ambulance, Williams said.

Eight sheriff's deputies were identified Wednesday as being involved in the confrontation. The deputies are: Nicholas Adams, Katherine Barajas, Brandon Delima, Carl Fielstra, Evan McCormick, Christopher Perez, Brian Schaefer, and Terence York.

The deputies were assigned to the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation and the Vista Patrol Station. One deputy was assigned to the Sheriff's Hospital Guard Unit, and one was off-duty at the time of the incident, Williams said.

SDSO's homicide unit was investigating the incident.