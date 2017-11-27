Deputies Seek Driver in Fatal Vista Hit and Run - NBC 7 San Diego
Deputies Seek Driver in Fatal Vista Hit and Run

By Anna Conkey

    Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the driver of a Chevy Suburban that struck and killed a pedestrian Monday.

    At approximately 7:17 p.m., Vista Fire Department and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident off North Santa Fe Avenue and East Drive, according to a report from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

    The suspect is believed to be driving a black Chevy Suburban with a silver stripe and aluminum foil in the back window. The vehicle has an Idaho license plate of 2CRE858.

    There is no information on the victim who was struck and killed. Check back for updates.

