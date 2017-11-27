Deputies Seek Driver in Fatal Vista Hit and Run

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the driver of a Chevy Suburban that struck and killed a pedestrian Monday.

At approximately 7:17 p.m., Vista Fire Department and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident off North Santa Fe Avenue and East Drive, according to a report from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect is believed to be driving a black Chevy Suburban with a silver stripe and aluminum foil in the back window. The vehicle has an Idaho license plate of 2CRE858.

There is no information on the victim who was struck and killed.