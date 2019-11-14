Deadly Train Crash Near Old Town Halts Service, Affects Traffic - NBC 7 San Diego
Deadly Train Crash Near Old Town Halts Service, Affects Traffic

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    Coaster service was halted Thursday after a person was struck and killed by a train in Old Town. 

    The person was fatally struck at about 11:30 a.m. on tracks near the Old Town Transit Center at 4005 Taylor St. 

    The circumstances surrounding the deadly crash were not immediately available. 

    The North County Transit District (NCTD) said all Coaster service was stopped as a result. Passengers were being bused around the Old Town transit stop to connect them to their next train. Updates can be found here

    Traffic was also being affected. A SigAlert was issued for Taylor Street near Pacific Highway at about noon. 

    No other information was available.

