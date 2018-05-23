Crash Prompts Heavy Backup, Sig Alert on Coronado Bay Bridge

A Sig Alert was issued for State Route 75 due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the Coronado Bay Bridge.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) closed the right lanes of westbound SR-75 at 6 a.m., 20 minutes after the crash was first reported.

The closure was causing heavy backup at the entrance to the bridge and some traffic on Interstate 5. Newschopper 7 captured cars moving at a crawl as the morning commute picked up at about 6:15 a.m.

The crash was cleared just before 6:30 a.m. but traffic continued to move slowly.

No other information was available.

