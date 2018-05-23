Crash Prompts Heavy Backup, Sig Alert on Coronado Bay Bridge - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Crash Prompts Heavy Backup, Sig Alert on Coronado Bay Bridge

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    La Jolla UTC: Intentionally Designed for Wellness

    A Sig Alert was issued for State Route 75 due to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on the Coronado Bay Bridge.

    California Highway Patrol (CHP) closed the right lanes of westbound SR-75 at 6 a.m., 20 minutes after the crash was first reported. 

    The closure was causing heavy backup at the entrance to the bridge and some traffic on Interstate 5. Newschopper 7 captured cars moving at a crawl as the morning commute picked up at about 6:15 a.m.

    The crash was cleared just before 6:30 a.m. but traffic continued to move slowly.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices