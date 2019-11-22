NBC 7's Nicole Gomez explains how the death of an African migrant in custody spurred a visit from the Congressional Black Caucus. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Members of Congress will visit the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro on Friday in response to the in-custody death of an asylum seeker from Cameroon.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) will tour the border before holding an afternoon press conference regarding the death of Nebane Abienwi, 37, while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody last month.

Abienwi was admitted to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on Sept. 26 after he experienced a hypertensive event at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. He was unresponsive and appeared paralyzed on his left side when he arrived at the hospital.

He was pronounced dead on Oct. 1. The cause of his death was ruled brain death caused by a brain hemorrhage.

The CBC says they want to call attention to the mistreatment of black immigrants.

"Thousands of African and Caribbean immigrants who immigrate to the United States of America are treated as if they are invisible," said Rep. Karen Bass, Chair of the CBC, said. "Many arrived in South America and then walked north, all to be dehumanized and mistreated at our southern border. We are heading to the border to hear what they have been through. They are an important piece of this story."

ICE said they are reviewing the death in a press release in October.

"ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases," the statement read in part.

Department of Homeland Security records show Abienwi applied for admission into the country at the San Ysidro Port of Entry without proper paperwork on Sept. 5, ICE said. He was transferred to ICE custody on Sept. 19.