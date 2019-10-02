Camaroon Man in ICE Custody Dies at Hospital

A Cameroon man in ICE custody died Tuesday at a Chula Vista hospital where he was being treated for a brain hemorrhage.

An ICE spokesperson said Nebane Abienwi, 37, was admitted to the hospital on Sept. 26 after he experienced a hypertensive event at the Otay Mesa Detention Center.

He was rushed to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center but he was unresponsive and appeared paralyzed on his left side.

Abienwi was pronounced dead Oct. 1. The cause of his death was ruled brain death caused by a brain hemorrhage.

Department of Homeland Security records show Abienwi applied for admission into the country at the San Ysidro port of Entry without proper paperwork on Sept. 5. ICE said.

He was transferred to ICE custody Sept. 19.

No other information was available.

