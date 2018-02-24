San Diego Celebrates New Freeway-Level Transit Stations

It's the first project of its kind in the region: San Diego is now home to a new form of mass transportation.

It's called the "Rapid" and it's made up of freeway-level transit stations. The buses have their very own lane in the middle of the freeway and can make stops easily along the route.

The Rapid mainly serves areas along Interstate 15, starting in Escondido and ending downtown. The form of transit is designed to provide quick north-south connections.

The project was a labor of love for the people involved, taking 20 years to complete. On Saturday, the San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans celebrated its unveiling in City Heights, at a transit station at El Cajon Boulevard and I-15.

"It's critical. As our population grows in San Diego County, it's all about moving more people efficiently and we can't just simply build out of congestion, so we have to get people out of their cars and into these buses,” said Andrew Rice, Project Manager with Caltrans.

The Rapid route from Escondido to downtown San Diego will start taking travelers at the beginning of March. One-way tickets cost $2.50 per person.

Another route, very similar, is currently under construction in the South Bay. That route will carry passengers from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry through eastern Chula Vista, and then to downtown San Diego.