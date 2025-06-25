Pacific Beach

Fake rideshare driver wanted for sex assault in Pacific Beach

Police said the driver took the woman a few miles away before allegedly sexually assaulting her at 1:10 a.m. on March 15.

By City News Service

The area where a woman was picked up by a man police say was posing as a rideshare driver before a sexual assault.
NBC 7

Authorities asked for the public's help Wednesday in identifying a man who allegedly posed as a rideshare driver and sexually assaulted a woman in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego about three months ago.

The assault occurred around 1:10 a.m. on March 15, when the woman entered what she believed was her rideshare vehicle in the 700 block of Grand Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the driver took the woman a few miles away before allegedly sexually assaulting her. The victim exited the vehicle, and the suspect drove off in an unknown direction, according to police.

The suspect was described as a mixed-race man in his 30s, with brown eyes, shoulder-length curly hair, a mustache, beard and an average-to-muscular build.

A photo of a man suspected of posing as a rideshare driver and sexually assaulting a woman in Pacific Beach.
CrimeStoppers
CrimeStoppers
A photo of a man suspected of posing as a rideshare driver and sexually assaulting a woman in Pacific Beach.

He may have been driving a four-door 2022 to 2025 Toyota Prius or a similar vehicle, police said.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the alleged assault to call the SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2554 or the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Similar incidents involving mistaken rideshare drivers occurred in 2023 near San Diego State University, but it is not clear whether the incidents may be linked. No suspect was caught in the incidents.

This article tagged under:

Pacific Beach
