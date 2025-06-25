Federal agents broke windows, handcuffed teens in Oceanside immigration operation

Newly obtained video shows armed federal agents breaking windows, deploying flashbangs and handcuffing two teenage U.S. citizens during an immigration enforcement operation in Oceanside last week, during which the teens’ parents were taken into custody.

Homeland Security has not responded to requests for comment or details on the operation, which took place beginning at around 6 a.m. at the family’s home on Buena Street.

Video recorded by a neighbor shows the heavily armed agents with weapons drawn surrounding the home and shattering the windows as they announce to the people inside, in Spanish, that they have an order from a judge.

“We got woken up to loud bangs and like, loud noises coming outside from the building complex,” said 17-year-old Kevin Robles.

Kevin said the agents broke all the windows, sent a drone inside, then threw flashbangs, which traumatized him and his 14-year-old sister, Raquel.

“It was scary,” Kevin said. “Imagine just opening the door and getting received by, like, 20 lasers pointed at you and all these rifles.”

The teens were inside with their parents, Arnoldo Robles and Angelica Ortega. Agents were executing a sealed federal warrant for Arnoldo on one charge of being a "deported alien found in the U.S." Court records show he was convicted of a DUI in 2023, for which the San Diego County District Attorney’s office said he received a sentence of 358 days in custody and five years of probation.

Agents ultimately led the couple and the two teens out of the house, one by one, in handcuffs.

“My cuffs were tied to the max, and I was telling them if they can loosen them, and they're just — foul language, like, saying, ‘Oh, stop being a b-----, you can handle this,’” Kevin said.

Neighbor Ada Rocha watched the whole operation unfold.

“It didn't look like police," Rocha said. "It looked like soldiers. And I did yell at them and say, ‘Hey, there's little kids around here, that live around here. You’re scaring them.’

“I said, ‘You guys are out here like if you’re coming to do like, a drug cartel or a murder or something, like this is crazy,’ ” Rocha continued. “ 'I know you guys are doing your job — like, we all have a job — but there’s ways of doing it. Why the necessity of breaking windows, of bringing 30-plus armed people?’ ”

Kevin said his mom is now in deportation proceedings and, while detained, needs the medical care she has requested but has yet to receive. He said his dad is in federal custody and that he hasn’t been able to reach Arnaldo at all since his parents were taken away.

“I want to be able to get my family back together because, I mean, they're not bad people,” Kevin said. “They're just known for being respectful, good people, and for this to happen to them, it wasn't fair.”