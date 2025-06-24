UC San Diego Health laying off hundreds of workers

The jobs of more than 200 "team members" will be eliminated, officials at the health-care provider announced.

"On Monday, June 23, UC San Diego Health made the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 230 team member positions from across its clinics and hospitals.

"The decision was made solely in response to mounting financial pressures caused by federal impacts to health care, regulatory uncertainty and rising costs of providing care combined with reimbursement rates from Medicare, Medicaid and insurers that fail to keep pace with the true cost of care," the statement read, in part.

Officials said that about 230 positions were being cut, roughly 1.5% of its staff of more than 14,000 employees.

It's not known what, exactly, the terms of separation are for the affected workers, but the provider did say they "will receive all university benefits due to them through HR policies including transitional career support services.

Cuts to medical staffs are taking place around the nation, according to officials at UC San Diego Health.

NBC 7 reached out to UC San Diego for more information about the layoffs, including which departments were affected, and was told "we do not have any additional comment."

UC San Diego's statement is in full below:

