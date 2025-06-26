Parents of 12-year-old girl killed in Encinitas crash push for safer streets

The parents of a 12-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Encinitas two months ago spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

Emery Chalekian was crossing Encinitas Boulevard on April 25 when two cars collided at the intersection, and one of them hit her. She had the right of way and was in the crosswalk.

Her death left a giant hole in the hearts of her parents.

“It's just sad. You wake up feeling another day, another day without her,” said Emery’s mother Bridget Chalekian.

By most accounts, Emery had kindness and wisdom beyond her age.

“She brought a sense of brightness into every room she went to. She brought a sense of joy. She brought a smile and laughter that no one else can bring,“ her father John Chalekian said.

Emery’s death pulls at the heart strings of the community. Nearly 100 friends, family and even strangers gathered at the site of the crash one week afterward. Even on Wednesday, the sidewalk was chalked with well wishes, and new flowers arrive daily.

The incident is still being investigated. So far, sheriff’s deputies have said it did not involve alcohol or drugs, and there are no citations or criminal charges. Not knowing the why or the what might make it difficult to determine what measures would make it safer in this area, but the family is determined to start with driver behavior.

“We have a community that is frightened. We have a daughter who is gone. We need to find meaning in that,“ John Chalekian said.

The Chalekians search for meaning has lead them to the city of Encinitas' Mobility & Traffic Safety Commission (MTSC) meetings since their daughter’s death.

“Safety is not a privilege. It’s a right. Please perform some actions for the rest of this community and my 9-year-old son,“ John Chalekian said.

On Wednesday night, MTSC held a joint meeting with the city council to seek approval to pursue researching a 10-point plan to address safety concerns on Encinitas streets.

“We need to focus on something positive, making a change, and that’s why we turn to city council. We have to make a change," Bridget Chalekian said.

As the Chalekians have discovered, change does not come easy or quickly.

“We’re getting trapped up on the mechanism to change behavior, rather than committing to changing behavior. Other councilmembers say we can’t change behavior. I disagree with that, frankly," John Chalekian said.

The meeting, which was scheduled for an hour, ran over 90 minutes. Community members joined the family’s fight. More than 15 people came to speak on Emery’s behalf. Some even wore T-shirts.

Solutions are still being weighed, but there is no question that Emery’s death is weighing heavy on the Encinitas community.

MTSC is looking into, among other things, automated enforcement, including a pilot program that uses cameras to track and ticket speeders, much like a red-light camera.