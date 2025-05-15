It’s the time of year when friends and family fly in to see their grads walk across the stage and receive their college diplomas before starting that new job, furthering their education or just taking the time to figure out what’s next.

For three graduating Aztecs, sisterhood was the driving force behind their time at San Diego State University.

“I’m feeling very excited," Maile said Wednesday. "I’m feeling a little nervous,"

"Excited, emotional, kind of unknown as to where life is going to take me, but I’m just excited to see where I go,” Ke'ale said.

“I really want to take some time in my post-grad journey to travel and just see the world,” Makana said.

Before it’s time to transit the tassel and toss the cap, though, Maile, Ke'ale and Makana are giving thanks to the support system they’ve had their entire lives.

“Big shoutout to my siblings for making my dreams come true," Maile said. "It wouldn’t have been possible without them," Maile said, adding, “I am one of three."

The situation the three women are in, though, is rarer than that.

The triplets Maile, Ke'ale and Makana Young are all graduating summa cum laude from San Diego State University with bachelors of sciences degrees in integrated marketing and communications, with minors in interdisciplinary studies, part of the Weber Honors College minor.

”As much of a shared journey as it’s been, it’s also been a very individual journey,” Makana shared.

It’s a journey that took them to separate cities for a semester abroad.

“I went to Rome, Ke'ale went to Florence, Makana went to London,” Maile said.

The triplets weren't worried about distance then or now.

“If life takes us separate places — which it might — I’ll be more than OK with that," Ke'ale said. "If life continues to keep us together, I will be more than OK with that too."

Post-grad life, in fact, will keep them together, at least for now.

”I’m going to be working at a digital marketing agency called Power Digital Marketing as a paid social specialist,” Ke'ale said.

The thing is: So will Makana and Maile. Same job and same city. They’ll all be moving home to Oakland this summer.

For now, though, they're living in the moment to celebrate their hard work and dedication to their studies and one another.

”The fact that we finally get to walk across the stage all together is incredibly meaningful,” Makana said.

With their family watching from the stands this Saturday at Viejas Arena.

As the triplets reflect on their college experiences, they beam with pride for one another and the support they’ve always provided.

”We help each other put our best foot forward,” Maile shared. “I can always rely on them, and I think that having that kind of support has made me a more supportive person. It’s made me really cherish connection, nurturing relationships."