San Diego City Council committee advances changes to ADU program

The city is a step closer to new rules for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The changes could include new limits on the size of the projects.

The San Diego City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee met on Thursday to discuss making changes to the ADU Bonus Program. With a 3-1 vote, the committee passed a motion to approve regulation changes to the program.

Erik Becerra was among the hundreds of San Diegans who voiced their concerns about the ADU Bonus Program.

“Two doors down from myself, they put in a permit for 43 ADUs,” said Becerra, who has lived in Encanto for 20 years.

He opposes the ADU Bonus Program because he says his neighborhood’s infrastructure is not designed to handle an unlimited number of ADUs.

Supporters of the program said it helps to address the need for more housing.

Real estate developer Nick Zalkow has two development projects currently at a standstill until the city council makes a decision.

“We’re not out just to make a bunch of money and build these, you know, these supposedly terrible housing," Zalkow said. "We’re trying to build community housing."

Kenny Key lives in San Diego and hopes younger generations get a chance to buy homes in the neighborhoods where they grow up, but he worries they won’t have that opportunity.

“If our city continues to allow developers just to buy up everything, and everything is controlled by developers and owned by developers?” Key said.

The changes the committee approved for ADU regulations include capping the scale of some developments, requiring off-street parking and limiting ADUs to two stories.

Now, it moves forward to a vote by the full council.

More than 5,000 ADUs have been built in San Diego since 2021, according to Councilmember Vivian Moreno.