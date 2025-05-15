San Diego County homeowners could be eligible for home fire insurance discounts

San Diego County homeowners are well aware of the rising costs of home insurance. The costs are especially high for people who live in high-fire risk areas.

In early 2025, California approved State Farm's request for a 17% premium increase for homeowners. State Farm is one of the state's largest insurance providers.

Homeowners in the county who take steps to protect their homes from wildfires could be eligible for a discount.

The California Department of Insurance requires insurance companies to offer discounts to homeowners who take the necessary steps to protect their homes, like those in the Wildfire Prepared Home Program. The program has two levels of protection.

Wildfire Prepared Home Base helps protect your home from catching fire from embers by having a Class A roof, creating a 5-foot noncombustible area around your home and preparing your home’s exterior while maintaining your deck, porch and yard.

Wildfire Prepared Home Plus makes your home stronger against flames and radiant heat. The added protection includes covering gutters, enclosing eaves, using noncombustible siding, upgrading doors and windows, and moving sheds or other buildings at least 30 feet away.

There is a $125 fee for an evaluator to come to your home and review that the wildfire mitigation actions have been implemented. The regulators will review the documents and issue a certificate of designation if you qualify.

“The requirements to be a fire-safe home are pretty stringent, but if people can only do some of it, that's great. Anything you do to make your home safer from flames and embers is just great for everybody, especially because we're only as safe as our neighbor's houses are,” Kensington Fire Safe Council co-chair Judy Harrington said.

Harrington is concerned about the fire danger in neighborhoods like Kensington where there are many brush-filled canyons.

First responders will also benefit from homeowners hardening their homes.

“It's something that we're supportive of because we want to make sure, for one, that those homes are hardened the best of their ability and that they have insurance in case we don't get to their home in time,” California Fire Foundation spokesperson Darrell Roberts said.

The California FAIR plan is a state-offered fire insurance program that also provides discounts for homeowners who implement wildfire mitigation measures.