An argument between roommates led to a fatal shooting at a Chula Vista senior mobile home park, police said.

Officers were called to the park at 677 G Street just before 3 a.m. for what was described as a fight between roommates.

CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said the caller reported that he had just shot his roommate.



A woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

The male roommate was detained, Peak said.

There were no other victims.

Peak estimated the age of the suspect to be in his 80s and the female to be between 50 and 60 years of age.

The mobile home was located in Terry's Mobile Home Park. Officers expected to be investigating the incident for several hours this morning.

No other information was available.

