Firefighters battled a small brush fire in the Grantville neighborhood of San Diego Wednesday evening, hours before dangerous fire weather was expected to ramp up.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) crews were called to the area just off of Friars Road, near the intersection with Admiral Baker Road, at about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, where an approximately one-acre brush fire was burning.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

Firefighters utilized a helicopter to make water drops and quickly tempered flames, SDFD spokesperson Monica Munoz said.

Crews remained on scene at about 9:15 p.m. mopping up the fire.

A red flag warning is expected to go into effect at 10 a.m. Thursday, as gusty winds develop and combine with low humidity to create dangerous fire weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

During periods when red flag warnings are in effect, any fire that sparks has the potential to spread rapidly.

No other information was available.

