Chargers Make Powder Blues Primary Uniform

A familiar - and popular - look for the Chargers will now be the team's full-time uniform.

The team announced today that they will now wear powder blue as their primary home uniform, beginning in the 2019 season.

The franchise wore the color during their inaugural season in 1960. They used powder blue as an alternate in 1994, and it has since become a regular part of their jersey rotation.

Another change in their uniform will be a gold facemask, something they used in 1974. The Chargers also used them with their color rush uniforms beginning in 2016.

Head Coach Anthony Lynn has a 4-0 record when his team dons the lighter shade of blue.