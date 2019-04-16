Chargers Make Powder Blues Primary Uniform

A familiar - and popular - look for the Chargers will now be the team's full-time uniform.
The team announced today that they will now wear powder blue as their primary home uniform, beginning in the 2019 season.
you're welcome.
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 16, 2019
The franchise wore the color during their inaugural season in 1960. They used powder blue as an alternate in 1994, and it has since become a regular part of their jersey rotation.
Another change in their uniform will be a gold facemask, something they used in 1974. The Chargers also used them with their color rush uniforms beginning in 2016.
Head Coach Anthony Lynn has a 4-0 record when his team dons the lighter shade of blue.
powder blue jersey.
gold facemask.
our primary. #BoltUp
— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 16, 2019