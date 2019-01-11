Pouncing on a trend that has made its way into the United States over the past few years, a new cat café will open in Vista this weekend, offering coffee and kitties all under one roof.

On Saturday, Cat & Craft will open its doors at 3211 Business Park Drive Suite 3B. It’s only the second cat café to open in San Diego County since 2015 – and the first of its kind in San Diego’s North County.

Eater San Diego reports that Cat & Craft is operated by Caroline and Andrew Vaught. The Vaughts love both cats and coffee and bring those passions to their Vista venture. The space features a 1,500-square-foot café, plus an 800-square-foot cage-free lounge where adoptable cats and kittens are free to roam and mingle with patrons. The spaces are separated by a glass wall.

Eater reports that the café portion of the business features coffee, espresso and cold brew from Rancho Bernardo-based Manzanita Roasting Company, as well as menu items like avocado toast and pastries and desserts provided by local companies such as A Delight of France and Hazel and Jade.

Patrons can pop in to play with the cats or, perhaps, take one home. The foster cats are from North County non-profit Love Your Feral Felines. Eater said the pets are fully vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped. Adoption fees support the non-profit.

Cat & Craft will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It costs $12 per hour to visit and reservations are recommended. Kids age 7 and older are allowed to visit if accompanied by a parent or guardian. The café plans to eventually host special events like “cat yoga,” which is exactly what it sounds like – a yoga session surrounded by furry companions.

Since 2016, more than 60 operating cat cafés – and counting – have opened in the United States. The trend is native to Taiwan and Japan but, over the past few years, the cat café fever caught on all over the world.

Four years ago, The Cat Café opened on Third Avenue in downtown San Diego. The café attracted long lines of feline fans and was the first of its kind to open in the Southern California region. That location works with the San Diego Humane Society to find forever homes for adoptable cats and also offers events like cat yoga.

