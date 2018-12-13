Two car theft suspects are on the loose Thursday after crashing the stolen car they were driving into a Chula Vista home following a brief pursuit, police said.

The chase started shortly before 11:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Kearny Street, near Saint John's Episcopal Church, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Officers then discontinued the chase a few minutes later because it was deemed too dangerous. The suspects then crashed the black Hyundai Accent that was reported stolen into a home, police said.

Both the driver and passenger got out of the car and took off, police said. A police helicopter is looking for the suspects in the area.

Police have not released a description of the suspects at this time but they know who the suspects are.

Damage to the home appeared to be minor, police said. No one was home at the time of the collision.