Medics Called After Caltrans Truck Rear-Ended on I-15 in Escondido - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Medics Called After Caltrans Truck Rear-Ended on I-15 in Escondido

By Christina Bravo

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shipbuilding at the Heart of San Diego’s Maritime Way of Life for One Family

    A California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) truck was rear-ended on northbound Interstate 15 in Escondido Thursday, prompting a response from medics. 

    A California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) truck was parked on the median of northbound I-15 just south of 9th Avenue, near State Route 78, when it was rear-ended by a black vehicle at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday. 

    It was not immediately clear if any Caltrans employees were injured in the crash. 

    The California Highway Patrol and Escondido Fire Department firefighters were called and HOV lanes were blocked as emergency crews responded to the scene for unknown injuries. 

    No other information was available.

    This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for the latest information. Details may change as information becomes available. 

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices