A California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) truck was parked on the median of northbound I-15 just south of 9th Avenue, near State Route 78, when it was rear-ended by a black vehicle at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if any Caltrans employees were injured in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol and Escondido Fire Department firefighters were called and HOV lanes were blocked as emergency crews responded to the scene for unknown injuries.

No other information was available.

