Cal Fire Fighting Brush Fire in Ranchita - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Cal Fire Fighting Brush Fire in Ranchita

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cal Fire Fighting Brush Fire in Ranchita
    NBC 7 San Diego

    Cal Fire crews are responding to a 3 to 4-acre brush fire in Ranchita, east of Warner Springs and west of Borrego Springs.

    The fire started just after 8:30 p.m. in a steep area inaccessible to ground resources, the agency tweeted.

    Cal Fire said the fire is spreading at a slow rate and is not threatening any structures.

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said it received reports of a plane crash in the area. The department said deputies and firefighters on scene have yet to locate evidence of a downed plane.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices