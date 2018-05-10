Cal Fire Fighting Brush Fire in Ranchita

Cal Fire crews are responding to a 3 to 4-acre brush fire in Ranchita, east of Warner Springs and west of Borrego Springs.

The fire started just after 8:30 p.m. in a steep area inaccessible to ground resources, the agency tweeted.

Cal Fire said the fire is spreading at a slow rate and is not threatening any structures.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said it received reports of a plane crash in the area. The department said deputies and firefighters on scene have yet to locate evidence of a downed plane.

No other information was available.

