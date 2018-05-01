Residents of the Pinnacle at Otay Ranch Apartments woke up Tuesday to find their garages had been broken into less than a week after a handful of their neighbors were victimized by the same crime.

At least a dozen garages were broken into at the Chula Vista apartment complex overnight last Wednesday, and two more residents found their garages had been broken into Tuesday morning.

Police verified last week that in each case the burglar or burglars used a device to pry the deadbolt locks on the doors leading to each garage, and CVPD Lieutenant Dan Peak said Tuesday that prying tools were also used in the most recent hit.

Residents say the burglars were in and out without a sound, and police don't have witnesses or suspects in either case. None of the garages led to living spaces.

Chula Vista Apartments Struck in Overnight Burglaries

NBC 7's Dave Summers reports on a series of burglaries targeting the garages of several apartment residents in Chula Vista all in one night. (Published Friday, April 27, 2018)

CVPD is asking for help from the public in finding the person or people responsible for the crimes.

Navy Recruiter Jacqueline Allison had tactical military gear, including a combat vest, bulletproof helmet, holster, and uniforms stolen from her garage last week.

The day after her and her mother told NBC 7 they had started moving any other valuable things stored in the garage into their apartment.

"On a monthly basis our rent is higher because we chose to have a garage to put our things,” Allison said.



She told NBC 7 she was concerned that someone could potentially try and imitate a service member with the gear that was taken from her garage.

Herb Flanders had antique toy trucks stolen, which were a gift from his father.

"My dad had them and I have no idea of the value because they are 20 or 30 years old," Flanders said. “Supposedly these are luxury apartments and, you know, there’s not a lot of crime in this area.”



Flanders said he lives right above two garages that were burglarized but his family didn't hear a thing.

Chula Vista police are still investigating some of the physical evidence collected at the scene last week.

CVPD said a glove and screwdriver stolen from one garage were used to break into another and then left behind.