CVPD Officer is Awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery

It was two years ago when a Chula Vista police officer was fighting for his life. He was ambushed and stabbed several times while responding to a call. On Saturday, he was honored for his bravery.

Officer David Sachs tells NBC 7 that it was a violent attack, an experience that changed his life. But said it didn’t let it stop him from fulfilling what he calls his purpose.

Sachs was called to a Chula Vista neighborhood in Sept. 2017 after receiving a call from a man who reported his neighbor had thrown a piece of concrete over the fence, which hit him in the shoulder.

It was when the Sachs arrived that 27-year-old David Scott charged him with a knife. Sachs then fired his gun in self-defense. He was stabbed four to six times in the head and the arm.

And now, after seven months of recovery Sachs is back to work.

“I’ve always felt a sense of service for the community and my country,” Sachs said.

On Saturday, Sachs was awarded the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery at the CVPD Foundation’s “Evening with Heroes”. This award honors exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty by law enforcement officers.

“I’ve never seen this award, ever be given. I know it’s the second-highest award for law enforcement,” said Chula Vista police chief Roxana Kennedy.

Officer Sachs was also awarded a Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart last year. He’s been serving the Chula Vista community for three years.

“It’s only the second time in the whole county of San Diego that this award has been issued to a local officer,” CVPD Captain Phil Collum said. “It’s an incredible story of bravery and were happy to be honoring him and other officers.”