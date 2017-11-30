CPUC May Vote on Whether SDG&E Should Pay Uninsured Costs for 2007 Wildfires

Some of the newer SDG&E official uniforms include the agency's logo sewn directly into the fabric.

The California Public Utilities Commission is slated to vote today on whether San Diego Gas & Electric can charge ratepayers for $379 million in uninsured costs from three 2007 fires ignited by the utility's equipment.

The utility company wants to pass on the costs of those fires onto its customers.

"While it may be tempting for people who don't know a lot about this case to think your facilities were involved in these fires, you must have done something wrong--in fact, all three fires occurred because of circumstances beyond our control," Chris Lyons, Senior Counsel for SDG&E told NBC 7 earlier this year.



Although SDG&E has not admitted any liability in the wildfires, the company has paid more than $2 billion in settlements and other costs.

NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the efforts of San Diego's Gas and Electric (SDG&E) to pass costs from wildfires that occurred in 2007 onto customers.

The CPUC has postponed the vote on the issue four times before Thursday’s meeting.

In 2007, the Witch, Guejito and Rice fires destroyed more than 1,300 homes in the county and killed two people.

SDG&E says the Witch Fire was caused by unprecedented winds and the Guejito Fire was started by a branch that fell and knocked down a power line.

The Rice Fire was due to a third-party facility that contacted their lines.