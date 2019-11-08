Officials stopped the forward rate of spread for a brush fire on eastbound Interstate 8 east of Alpine.

Cleveland National Forest reported the one-acre fire, dubbed Viewpoint Fire, at around 4:15 p.m. The fire is near a viewpoint on eastbound I-8. By 4:33 p.m. officials said the forward rate of spread had been stopped.

The right lane of EB I-8 east of East Willows Road was closed.

Firefighters will remain at the scene to mop up hotspots and secure containment.

Cal Fire San Diego is assisting.

No other information was available.

