Broken Gas Pipe Prompts Evacuations at Parkway Plaza Mall in El Cajon - NBC 7 San Diego
Broken Gas Pipe Prompts Evacuations at Parkway Plaza Mall in El Cajon

The pipe is next to a Walmart store, which is located inside the mall in El Cajon

By NBC 7 Staff

    Walmart at Parkway Plaza mall in El Cajon.

    A broken gas pipe forced the evacuation of the popular Parkway Plaza mall in San Diego’s East County early Tuesday.

    El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) Lt. Rob Ransweiler said the broken pipe is located next to a Walmart store at 605 Fletcher Parkway, which is within the mall. Officials evacuated the Walmart at around 8:20 a.m., along with anyone else working inside the mall.

    Parkway Plaza opens to the public at 10 a.m., so there were no shoppers inside the mall. At this point, it is unclear how long the mall will remain closed.

    No injuries were reported. No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

