A broken gas pipe forced the evacuation of the popular Parkway Plaza mall in San Diego’s East County early Tuesday.

El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) Lt. Rob Ransweiler said the broken pipe is located next to a Walmart store at 605 Fletcher Parkway, which is within the mall. Officials evacuated the Walmart at around 8:20 a.m., along with anyone else working inside the mall.

Parkway Plaza opens to the public at 10 a.m., so there were no shoppers inside the mall. At this point, it is unclear how long the mall will remain closed.

No injuries were reported. No other information was available.

