Border Patrol Agent Shot At Near San Ysidro Border Crossing

A Border Patrol agent was shot at early Sunday morning while sitting in his marked patrol vehicle near the San Ysidro Port of Entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2:15 a.m. about 1 1/2 miles west from the San Ysidro border crossing and immediately north of the U.S.-Mexico international boundary, the agency said.

The agent, who was not hurt, immediately drove to a safer location. An initial inspection found several bullet holes on the driver's side of the vehicle consistent with being shot at multiple times, the CBP said.

The shooting appeared to have originated from Mexico side of the border and authorities there were immediately contacted, the agency said.

Mexcian authorities initially took two suspects into custody and one of them was found with a handgun, the CBP said. The other person was released.

The FBI was contacted and is investigating the matter.