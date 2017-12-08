Boil Water Orders Issued Due to Power Outtages

In the East County, a Boil Water Advisory was issued Friday night for several areas due to power outages, the County of San Diego, Department of Health (DEH) announced.

The public water systems have lost pressure in the water distribution systems due to the outage, DEH said.

The advisory will last until lab results from the water show there is no bacterial contamination.

DEH issued the Boil Water Advisory for the following areas:

Boulevard Pines Mobile Home & RV Park at 39375 Old Highway 80, Boulevard, CA 91905

Butterfield Ranch at 14925 Great Southern Overland, Julian, CA, 92036

Cameron Corners at 31484 Hwy 94, Campo, CA 91906

Campo Group at 31471 Hwy 94, Campo, CA 91906

No other information was available.

