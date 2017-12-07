1 Killed, Traffic Backed up Across County Amid Dangerous Gusty Winds - NBC 7 San Diego
1 Killed, Traffic Backed up Across County Amid Dangerous Gusty Winds

By NBC 7 Staff

    A truck went over a gaurdrail amid dangerous gusty winds on SR-79, causing traffic to come to a halt Thursday afternoon.

    Gusty winds were causing severe weather conditions for San Diegans across the County Thursday, leading to the closure of a major roadway and possibly one death.

    Interstate 8 near Ocotillo was shut down in both directions due to high winds. A Sig Alert was issued for eastbound traffic at 11:30 a.m. Less than 30 minutes later the entire freeway was brought to a halt, California Highway Patrol (CHP) closed westbound lanes.

     It was not clear when the interstate would be reopened.

    Traffic on state Route 79 was at a standstill Thursday afternoon as crews worked to clear a trailer that went over a guardrail. Lanes were expected to reopen shortly. 

    In Carlsbad, a person was killed Thursday by a falling tree amid a high wind warning in effect for San Diego County.

    The Carlsbad Police Department (CPD) said the tree toppled on the victim at around 10:30 a.m. near Pine Avenue and Pio Pico. The victim was killed.

    The cause of the incident -- and whether it was wind-related -- is under investigation.

    The combination of Santa Ana conditions and low humidity created the potential for a devastating fire, forecasters said. That potential became a possibility Thursday afternoon where gusty winds were fueling a fast-moving fire off I-15 and SR-76 in Fallbrook. The winds along I-15 near the fire were recorded at 30 to 35 mph.

    Per the National Weather Service, a high wind warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Friday with gusts between 25 and 90 mph in some parts of the county. This Santa Ana event is coupled with low humidity, a combination of dangerous conditions that makes for extreme wildfire threat in San Diego County.

