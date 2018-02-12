A man found dead Sunday off the coast of San Diego has been identified as the San Diego musician who fell from a pier three weeks ago.

Taylor "Tay" Watts, 27, was last seen alive on Sunday, Jan. 21 when he was with friends on Crystal Pier.

Friends say Watts was hanging on a yellow rope near the edge of the pier before he plunged into the water below. The time of the fall was approximately 5:30 p.m.

San Diego lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for days to find Watts.

On Sunday, San Diego Fire-Rescue officials were alerted by a private boat about two miles off the coast of La Jolla that there was a body floating in the water.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner was able to positively identify Watts.

Watts had recently moved to San Diego from the Houston area before his death. He frequently played shows in the downtown area, according to friends.





