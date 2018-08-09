A body was found inside a car that was burning in unincorporated Escondido Thursday, the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said.

Firefighters were sent to put out the car fire near the intersection of Kuana Loa and Country Club drives, just south of Palomar Medical Center and west of Stone Brewing, at about 4:15 a.m.

Crews discovered the body inside the vehicle once the fire was under control, SDSO said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate.

Country Club Drive between Eden Valley Lane and Mt. Whitney Road and Kuana Loa Drive between Country Club Drive and Oak View Way would be closed to traffic for an unknown duration, SDSO said.

No other information was available.

