Bicyclist Airlifted to Hospital After Suspected Hit-and-Run Crash in Ramona - NBC 7 San Diego
Bicyclist Airlifted to Hospital After Suspected Hit-and-Run Crash in Ramona

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    A bicyclist was airlifted from a field in Ramona Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in a suspected hit-and-run crash, the California Highway Patrol said. 

    CHP was called to the crash along state Route 67 near Dye Street at about 6:15 a.m. 

    The bicyclist's injuries were considered major but his condition was not known, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said. Medics placed the bicyclist into an air ambulance, which rushed to a nearby hospital. 

    The driver did not stay at the scene. CHP said they are possibly looking for a Ford SUV but no other information on a suspect vehicle was available. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

