A bicyclist was airlifted from a field in Ramona Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in a suspected hit-and-run crash, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP was called to the crash along state Route 67 near Dye Street at about 6:15 a.m.

The bicyclist's injuries were considered major but his condition was not known, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said. Medics placed the bicyclist into an air ambulance, which rushed to a nearby hospital.

The driver did not stay at the scene. CHP said they are possibly looking for a Ford SUV but no other information on a suspect vehicle was available.

No other information was available.

