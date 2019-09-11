Bankers Hill Woman Catches Peeping Tom Recording Her in Bathroom

People in Bankers Hill are on the lookout for a man seen peeping through windows.

Ben Teahan told NBC 7 his girlfriend noticed someone trying to record her from outside of their bathroom Tuesday night.

"I heard a scream and I was like -- I thought it was a spider or something, and then she bolted out and said someone was recording me," said Teahan.

Their neighbor’s surveillance camera video show a man standing on pipes along the driveway, holding his phone, reaching in front of the bathroom window. Teahan ran outside to find the man but there was no sign of him.

Police responded and searched the area but didn’t find anyone.

Teehan’s neighbor across the street, Cheryl Corrao, has a similar story.

"It's a problem that's going on for a couple years and it’s just getting worse," said Corrao.

She told NBC 7 a few weeks ago her cameras caught someone in her gated courtyard looking through the windows of her property. She said the person also used the courtyard as a toilet.

After the incident at Teehan’s place, neighbors are keeping their eyes open.

"We are watching and not taking it lightly. There are consequences, " said Teahan.