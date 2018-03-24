Suspect in Custody After Attempting to Rob Downtown Bank

A suspect was now in custody after attempting to rob a bank Saturday afternoon in downtown San Diego, police said.

The alleged robbery took place shortly before 3 p.m. when the suspect, a 34-year-old white man, came into the Chase Bank in the 100 block of West Broadway with a demand note, San Diego Police Department (SDPD)Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

"The suspect handed the teller a demand note stating he was robbing the bank," Hawkins said. "The teller was able to delay the suspect while the police were called."

The suspect was taken into custody as he walking about the bank without getting anything from the teller, he said.

A K-9 unit was called but it was unclear if the unit was used in apprehending the suspect, he said.

There was no weapons nor loss to the bank and no one was injured in the incident.

According to the branch's website, the location was set to close at 4 p.m.