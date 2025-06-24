1.9M fentanyl pills seized in 18-month period: San Diego County Sheriff's Office

Approximately 1.9 million fentanyl pills, 33 pounds of cocaine, 406 pounds of methamphetamine and 16.3 pounds of heroin were seized in an 18-month period, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The fentanyl had a street value of $20.6 million, according to the announcement.

Fentanyl deaths in San Diego County fell 30% in 2024 from the previous year, according to statistics from the Medical Examiner's Office cited by Sheriff Kelly Martinez at Monday's news conference at the County Administration Center,

The sheriff's office began seeking additional funding to combat fentanyl use in 2022 and received $1 million in state funding in 2023, thanks to efforts by Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, Martinez said.

"When children as young as 13 years old began dying from using the drug, we knew we needed to act with more urgency," Martinez said.

The Board of Supervisors allocated $500,000 last year for fentanyl investigations by the sheriff's office.

"Thanks to this teamwork, we are making great strides," Martinez said.

Supervisor Joel Anderson, who wrote the motion for the funding, said he was pleased by the results.

"Just think about those pills not on our streets," Anderson said. "These are drugs that if you use them once, you're addicted for life."